DHA Director-General inspects new COVID-19 testing centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, stated that the demand on COVID-19 testing services reflects the community’s awareness about this disease and their keenness to follow preventive measures to protect themselves and others.

Al Qutami made this statement during his visit to Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis, which is one of the three new additional testing centres launched by the Authority.

The DHA announced earlier the launch of the three new testing centres Al Rashidiya Majlis, Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis in collaboration with the Community Development Authority Dubai.

This takes the number of DHA centres dedicated to COVID-19 testing to five and includes the centres in Al Shabab Al-Ahli and Al Nasr Clubs.

Al Qutami said that the DHA strongly relies on the commitment of community members for the precautionary measures to protect their health and the health of others.

He added that the expansion of the scope of COVID-19 testing comes as a result of the authority's keenness to ensure the ease of access of this important service to people everywhere in Dubai and to facilitate examination procedures for everyone, especially those living in high-density residential areas.

The public can now get their PCR tests done at the centres after completing the required registration and booking an appointment through the DHA’s toll-free number 800342.

The new centres were prepared in record time in accordance with the highest requirements and the best international protocols.

The centres operate seven days a week from 11:00 to 18:00, with a capacity of 550 examinations per day for each centre.