DHA discusses health strategy until 2071

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) In line with the aspirations of the city of Dubai and to provide the population and visitors of Dubai the highest quality of specialised access healthcare in an ever-evolving digital environment, the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, recently discussed its priorities until 2071.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, headed that meeting that took place on the sidelines of GITEX 2020.

The strategy department has undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement, undergone present and future analysis. In-depth research was recently conducted wherein 1,000 community members in Dubai were provided with a detailed questionnaire on health and wellbeing and the results were tabulated to further understand the current situation, challenges and opportunities.

The strategy has four main axes and 10 strategic priorities for the future. The axes include the first five years for quick wins, the next 15 years to focus on qualitative developments and shifts in the health sector and defining the health trends over the next 50 years.

Al Qutami expressed his thanks and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

Al Qutami thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for supporting Dubai's healthcare sector. He also thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, DHA President, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and UAE Minister of Finance, for guiding the development and transformation of Dubai's medical sector.

He said, in line with the vision of the leadership of the UAE, the Authority is keen to further transform and develop the health sector to provide the highest quality of accessible and specialised care to the community members and visitors alike and to further develop a highly efficient and dynamic health sector.

Fatima Abbas, the CEO of Strategy and Corporate Development said that the DHA has successfully implemented several initiatives from the existing 2016-2021 Dubai Health Strategy and has implemented 15 programmes and 125 initiatives.

Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation, discussed the importance of developing innovative health care models to promote and enhance healthy lifestyle patterns, epidemiological monitoring systems and infectious disease control.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, highlighted the authority's continuous efforts to update and develop the important focal specialities in hospitals and to provide them with more artificial intelligence systems and robots including in the field of radiology, laboratories, pharmacies, genetics laboratories.

Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of the Primary Healthcare Sector at DHA, spoke about the importance of enhancing early detection of diseases, enhancing oncology services and expanding the services of "Doctor For Every Citizen", which has seen exponential growth.

So far, more than 60,000 medical consultations have been provided and it is expected to reach 80,000 by the end of the year.

Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Bin Kalban, CEO of Hospital Services Sector at the DHA, presented a picture of what the centres will look like and the volume of services provided by them annually.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector, also outlined what the Authority has achieved in the areas of health regulation, legislation, systems and automation, to achieve a more robust and effective health regulation.