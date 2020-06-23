DHA discusses partnership opportunities with Cuban health entities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, received a health delegation from Cuba led by Roberto Blanco Domenguiz, Ambassador of Cuba to the UAE, where both parties discussed partnership opportunities in exchanging expertise.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday at the DHA headquarters, was attended by Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation at the DHA, Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA, and Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Human Resources at the DHA.

The meeting saw extensive discussions about the possibility of employing Cuban medical cadres (doctors and nurses) in DHA facilities to gain from their experiences.

Al Qutami said that the health sector in Dubai is witnessing important transformations and continuous development, adding that diversifying the expertise of medical cadres contributes directly to raising the level of medical services.

He highlighted DHA’s medical education strategy and training programmes stressing the authority’s keenness to enhance the efficiency of its professional, scientific and personal cadres, as well as its eagerness to exchange experiences with major global health institutions.

Domenguiz praised the exceptional transformations taking place in Dubai in various fields, especially the health field, pointing out that any partnership between the DHA and Cuban health institutions will be an important opportunity to exchange successful experiences and achieve goals of mutual interest.