UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA, Dubai Police Announce Permits For Face Mask Exemptions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

DHA, Dubai Police announce permits for face mask exemptions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Dubai Health Authority, DHA, in partnership with Dubai Police, today announced that residents with certain medical conditions can now apply for permits for exemption from wearing face masks.

DHA’s General Medical Committee Office will evaluate the applications, which must include a medical report confirming the applicant suffers from medical problems that can be aggravated by face masks.

Applications can be made through Dubai Police’s website www.dxbpermit.gov.ae. Apart from medical reports, key documents that must be submitted include the applicant’s Emirates ID.

The Committee will evaluate the request and accompanying medical documents against certain criteria and conditions. The application will be processed within five days. The validity of the exemption granted to an applicant will depend on his or her health condition.

Categories of people eligible for a mask exemption include: Those suffering from fungal dermatitis, especially if they have severe symptoms in the face like bleeding, itching and scaly skin.

Those allergic to any component of a mask (allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, contact urticaria).

Individuals with severe herpes simplex infection that affects the mouth, nose or face.

Patients with uncontrolled asthma People of Determination who have mental and psychological conditions.

The DHA stressed that the decision to provide exemptions to certain categories of people is part of its objective of ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

While wearing masks is not mandatory for people with exemptions, the Authority encouraged them to wear a face mask in public places as far as possible to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection.

Related Topics

Police Dubai From

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

44 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

47 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.