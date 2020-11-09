DHA, Dubai Police announce permits for face mask exemptions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Dubai Health Authority, DHA, in partnership with Dubai Police, today announced that residents with certain medical conditions can now apply for permits for exemption from wearing face masks.

DHA’s General Medical Committee Office will evaluate the applications, which must include a medical report confirming the applicant suffers from medical problems that can be aggravated by face masks.

Applications can be made through Dubai Police’s website www.dxbpermit.gov.ae. Apart from medical reports, key documents that must be submitted include the applicant’s Emirates ID.

The Committee will evaluate the request and accompanying medical documents against certain criteria and conditions. The application will be processed within five days. The validity of the exemption granted to an applicant will depend on his or her health condition.

Categories of people eligible for a mask exemption include: Those suffering from fungal dermatitis, especially if they have severe symptoms in the face like bleeding, itching and scaly skin.

Those allergic to any component of a mask (allergic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, contact urticaria).

Individuals with severe herpes simplex infection that affects the mouth, nose or face.

Patients with uncontrolled asthma People of Determination who have mental and psychological conditions.

The DHA stressed that the decision to provide exemptions to certain categories of people is part of its objective of ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

While wearing masks is not mandatory for people with exemptions, the Authority encouraged them to wear a face mask in public places as far as possible to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection.