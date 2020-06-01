DHA establishes new medical isolation facility for COVID-19 patients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, announced today that it has established a new medical isolation facility for positive and suspected COVID-19 cases as a precautionary and proactive measure taken by the authority to tackle the virus.

The isolation facility, which is a 1,500 square metre separate building, is located in an area close to Rashid Hospital and contains 25 rooms, which include ICU, medical isolation, treatment, clinics and examination rooms, that are equipped based on the highest international standards.

While touring the new facility, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA said the new medical isolation ward was established as a proactive measure to strengthen the authority’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 and contributing to the early detection and treatment of patients who have the virus, speeding their recovery.

He stressed that the authority has put in place a prevention strategy that takes different scenarios into consideration to help the DHA in foreseeing and taking appropriate decisions accordingly, such as establishing field hospitals or medical isolation facilities, etc.

Al Qutami said the authority is also ensuring to meet all the medical needs of each COVID-19 patient and is constantly monitoring global experiences where the virus has spread and then contained, to learn from them and have a better understanding of what the future holds.