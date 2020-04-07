UrduPoint.com
DHA Expands Its Medicine Home Delivery Service To Cover UAE

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Dubai Health Authority, DHA, announced that it has expanded the scope of its "Dawa’ee" medicine home delivery service to now cover the entire UAE.

The service aims to deliver medication to homes of elders and People of Determination who have a valid ENAYA or SAADA health insurance programme. It will ensure that those, who are most at risk for the coronavirus and should avoid leaving their houses, are safe and healthy at home.

DHA launched the service last December, making it the first authority to provide a comprehensive medicine home delivery service as part of which a specialised pharmacist goes to people’s homes to provide counselling and advice related to the medication.

The expansion of the service across the UAE was made possible due to the support of Talabat, which offered to deliver its medication for free, as part of its support for the DHA’s preventive measures against the pandemic.

Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the DHA said that the Dawa’ee service will be delivering medication 24/7 to elders, People of Determination and those in critical medical conditions.

"DHA is keen to continue developing its services and the authority spares no effort in ensuring the wellbeing of patients especially during this critical time," he added.

