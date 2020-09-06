DHA explores scope of further collaborations with Indian healthcare institutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, recently received the Indian Consul-General at the DHA headquarters.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA received Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Qutami highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries in several fields including the health sector. He discussed ways to explore and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the medical field.

He added that DHA is keen to collaborate with global health institutions to foster knowledge-transfer and provide high-quality care to patients.

Dr. Puri congratulated and extended his gratitude to the UAE leadership, all UAE government authorities and the DHA for providing exceptional support to all residents including the Indian community during this unprecedented crisis.

He added that COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of collaboration between countries and health systems.

Dr Puri discussed collaboration opportunities and knowledge-transfer in various medical fields particularly between the DHA and National Health Authority of India. The two sides will discuss knowledge transfer, exchange of best practises and collaboration in all aspects of healthcare delivery in both countries.

In December 2019, a delegation headed by Al Qutami visited India on an official tour. The delegation visited several esteemed healthcare hospitals and institutions in India to explore collaborative opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Specific areas of collaboration included mental health, organ transplant, medical research, cancer care, cardiology, health innovation, mental health services and geriatric services.

High-level officials from the DHA including Dr Mohammed Al Redha Director of Project Management Office, Informatics and Smart Health attended the meeting.