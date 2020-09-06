UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Explores Scope Of Further Collaborations With Indian Healthcare Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

DHA explores scope of further collaborations with Indian healthcare institutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, recently received the Indian Consul-General at the DHA headquarters.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA received Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Qutami highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries in several fields including the health sector. He discussed ways to explore and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the medical field.

He added that DHA is keen to collaborate with global health institutions to foster knowledge-transfer and provide high-quality care to patients.

Dr. Puri congratulated and extended his gratitude to the UAE leadership, all UAE government authorities and the DHA for providing exceptional support to all residents including the Indian community during this unprecedented crisis.

He added that COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of collaboration between countries and health systems.

Dr Puri discussed collaboration opportunities and knowledge-transfer in various medical fields particularly between the DHA and National Health Authority of India. The two sides will discuss knowledge transfer, exchange of best practises and collaboration in all aspects of healthcare delivery in both countries.

In December 2019, a delegation headed by Al Qutami visited India on an official tour. The delegation visited several esteemed healthcare hospitals and institutions in India to explore collaborative opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Specific areas of collaboration included mental health, organ transplant, medical research, cancer care, cardiology, health innovation, mental health services and geriatric services.

High-level officials from the DHA including Dr Mohammed Al Redha Director of Project Management Office, Informatics and Smart Health attended the meeting.

Related Topics

India Exchange UAE Dubai Puri December 2019 Cancer All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

2 minutes ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

17 minutes ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

17 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City performs its First R ..

17 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East to return to Dubai next year

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.