DHA extends validity of expired health cards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has extended the validity of expired health cards for three months, starting from 24 March, 2020.

The DHA said it has issued a circular informing concerned healthcare providers that health card holders can avail necessary medical services, even if their card is expired.

The DHA further said it has extended the validity of expired health cards to facilitate the process for all DHA customers and make it easier for them to get necessary healthcare services, especially in light of the current circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Authority stressed it is exerting all efforts to ensure the health and wellbeing of community members by implementing extensive precautionary and prevention measures.