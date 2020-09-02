UrduPoint.com
DHA, HCT Sign MoU To Strengthen Capabilities Of Emirati Medical Cadres

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on Wednesday to strengthen the capabilities of Emirati medical cadres.

The MoU will contribute towards developing human capabilities specialising in various healthcare fields, raising the efficiency of health personnel, and supporting the health sector.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, and Dr. Abdullatif M. Al Shamsi, President and CEO of HCT, signed the MoU at the DHA headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday.

The MoU contributes to consolidating the bonds of cooperation between the two parties in the fields of medical education and practical training to enable qualified Emirati students to work in the health sector. It will also equip graduates with the necessary skills and competencies necessary to effectively contribute to the health sector.

As part of the MoU, both parties will exchange experiences and knowledge and utilise resources, capabilities and expertise available.

The MoU will also allow the sponsoring and attracting of talented students within the medicine and science programme offered by the Authority to employ them on graduation in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Authority and its needs from these cadres.

The signing of this MoU is part of the efforts of the DHA to provide the health sector with qualified cadres in various specialities and encourage students to engage in various health specialities.

Al Qutami confirmed that the DHA has put in place a clear Emiratisation policy which is supported by a set of initiatives and programmes that are being implemented to provide the health sector with distinguished medical cadres.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al Shamsi said that HCT values this partnership, which will contribute to training students and preparing them for the job market. The MoU will also see both parties working together to develop programmes to ensure that students are provided with the skills and knowledge required in line with the latest advancements in the field, he added.

He stressed the importance of attracting national competencies to work in the health field, especially as the UAE faces the COVID-19 pandemic and seeing the essential role of our medical cadres, as the first line of defence.

He also noted that currently, there are 2,300 students studying health sciences in HCT, which provides eight majors in the field. This includes nursing and emergency medicine, pharmaceuticals, medical laboratories, medical radiology, health information systems, veterinary sciences and social services.

