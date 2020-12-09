DHA inaugurates new medical fitness, occupational screening centre in Al Nahda

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, inaugurated today a state-of-the-art medical fitness and occupational screening centre in Al Nahda.

Al Nahda Centre is the 13th DHA–run medical fitness and occupational screening centre in Dubai, launched in partnership with public and private entities and businessmen.

The two-floor centre includes x-ray rooms, pathology rooms and medical consultation rooms, which are equipped with the best equipment and smart technologies run by experienced medical, technical and administrative staff.

It also includes three state-of-the-art laboratories that specialise in haematology, chemical analysis and microbiology.

The centre has a 250 per-day capacity for VIP medical fitness services and a 3,500 per day capacity for occupational screening services.

Upon inaugurating the centre, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, said that the Authority is keeping pace with its comprehensive development work and the transformation that Dubai is witnessing.

He said that this ongoing urban expansion calls for modern and developed medical facilities that meet the growing needs of society and its individuals for medical care.

He added that the authority is working very carefully to provide customers with all means of health, safety and comfort, through its modern and advanced facilities that comply with the highest standards and protocols in the field.

Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Health Care Cooperation, Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA, Engineer Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the Engineering and Medical Equipment Department at the DHA, along with other officials and specialists attended the inauguration.