DHA Introduces Phase 1 Of NABIDH Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today announced the launch of phase one of the Network and Analysis Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health, NABIDH, initiative.

The initiative, which is part of Dubai’s cutting-edge Health Information Exchange and Population Health Programme, will enable healthcare professionals to securely access unified medical records from all public and private medical facilities in the emirate.

Through the NABIDH’s vision of unifying medical records, the DHA can continue to enhance its overall healthcare system.

The project aims to make the medical records of every individual in Dubai widely available, by connecting the information held by all public and private healthcare facilities.

The first phase of the project was launched by the DHA, in cooperation with several Mediclinic hospitals and clinics. Some 1,123,720 records are currently online, meaning that whether a patient visits a DHA facility or Mediclinic hospital or clinic, their file will be available electronically.

During the next phase, other hospitals and health centres will be added by the first quarter of 2021, including Zulekha Hospital, Kings College Dubai and Al Zahra.

The initiative is a three-year project that will ensure that every patient in Dubai will have a unified electronic file, which can be accessed by healthcare professionals from both public or private health facilities.

The NABIDH is a digital platform that supports interoperability, while storing the health records of patients from multiple healthcare facilities, providing physicians with their complete medical histories.

During the launch, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for supporting Dubai’s health sector.

Al Qutami also thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority, for guiding the development and transformation of Dubai’s medical sector.

Al Qutami said that the NABIDH project will positively impact healthcare delivery in Dubai and benefit both healthcare professionals and patients, while highlighting the DHA’s keenness to utilise the latest digital technologies and cutting-edge solutions.

The project is important, he added, as it will provide every patient in Dubai with a single electronic file.

