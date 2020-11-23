DHA launches 9th edition of 'My Blood, for My Country’ blood donation campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s, DHA, Dubai Blood Donation Centre has launched the 9th edition of the ‘Dami Le Watani’ (My Blood, for My Country) blood donation campaign.

The campaign, which was created in 2012, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, will continue until 10th December, 2020, in conjunction with the UAE’s National Day celebrations.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, said that the campaign also aims to encourage Emirati nationals and residents to give the "gift of life" and donate blood to those in need.

"The campaign has proven its success. Since its launch in 2012 until last year, it succeeded in collecting 22,137 blood units. We have also noticed a notable increase in the number of blood donations over the years, where 418 blood units were collected in 2012, while 6,206 blood units were collected last year. We are expecting this number to further increase this year.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre, which falls under Pathology and Genetics Department and Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, is the only blood donation centre in Dubai and provides around 50 per cent of the total blood collected throughout the country.

To support the campaign’s goals, the DHA is also raising awareness about the importance and benefits of blood donation via its social media channels. The campaign also aims to engage and attract new donors, especially youth, as they are the future blood donors of the UAE.

As part of the campaign this year, the blood donation centre will visit around 40 public and private entities to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and collect blood donations.

Dr. Khaja highlighted that the DHA will be taking all precautionary measures necessary to ensure the public and staff’s safety and protect them from COVID-19.

As part of the precautionary measures taken during these unprecedented times, another fixed blood donation site has been set up next to the centre to further ensure social distancing and safety of blood donors.

The tent can smoothly process around 200 donors a day. It has a spacious waiting area and post-donation refreshment area. It is equipped with 12 beds and modern medical equipment. It also has a thermal camera and follows a frequent cleaning policy for beds and surfaces after each donor.

Dr. Hussain Al Samt, Director of DHA’s Pathology and Genetics Department called on the public to take part in the campaign and contribute to saving the lives of those in need. He also thanked every member who contributed to the success of the campaign since it was first launched in 2012.

Dr. Al Samt stressed the authority’s keenness to ensure the efficiency, ease and smoothness of donating blood, which is why it has launched the DAMMI service, which can be accessed via the DHA App.

Dr. Mai Raouf, Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, said the app allows blood donors to answer a donation eligibility questionnaire and read pre-donation educational material through their mobile phones before they come to the donation centre.

The service will allow the public to register their details to be contacted during emergencies and disasters to donate blood. This will provide a wide database of blood donors.

People can donate blood every eight weeks, with each donation potentially saving up to three lives. Platelets, which can be donated up to 24 times a year, are also important to help cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or those recovering from surgery and suffer from blood loss.