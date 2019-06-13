DHA launches blood donation campaign

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has launched the "Be the Hero ... Save lives" blood donation campaign to mark World Blood Donor Day on 14th June, 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has launched the "Be the Hero ... Save lives" blood donation campaign to mark World Blood Donor Day on 14th June, 2019.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging the Dubai community to donate blood and raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

During the launching ceremony, Al Qutami honoured strategic partners and blood donors who have supported the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.

He commended and thanked all blood donors for their life-saving acts. He also lauded those working at the centre for ensuring that all individuals and communities have access to safe and timely supplies of blood.

"The UAE is home to people of diverse nationalities, ethnicities and religions who all live together in harmony and peace. So it was no surprise to know that in the "Year of Tolerance" that the Dubai Blood Donation Centre receives its blood donations from around 150 nationalities who all come together to help those in need of blood, " he said.

The centre provides around 50 percent of the total blood collected throughout the country, ensuring that those in need in both public and private hospitals have access to safe and timely supplies of blood.

In the UAE, 100 percent of the blood is donated by donors without any monetary compensation.

It has organised 734 blood donation campaigns and received around 65,000 blood donors during 2018 alone. The centre is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment that ensures the safe preservation of blood according to international standards and also ensures ease of donors while donating blood.

"On this occasion, I would also like to commend the centre for receiving recognition from UNIVANTS of Healthcare Excellence after they have succeeded in increasing the community’s engagement, enhancing patients’ experience and ensuring safe blood donation through strategic partnerships and targeted media campaigns," Al Qutami stated.

These achievements could not have been possible without the contributions of blood donors, strategic partners and sponsors, as well as those working at the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, he added.

Donors such as Eyad Mousa, who donated blood around 40 times, were among those awarded during the ceremony.