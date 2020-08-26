DHA launches new medical fitness and occupational screening centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, announced the launch of the Yalayis Medical Fitness and Occupational Screening Centre in Dubai on Wednesday.

The new centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will cater to more than 650,000 labourers in the Dubai Investments Park. It is the DHA’s 11th medical fitness centre and reinforces the collaboration and strategic partnerships between the authority and other government entities, private institutions and businessmen.

The centre has the capacity to complete more than 3,500 medical fitness and occupational health tests per day. It will also have two sections for VIPs (men and women) and is disability-friendly, to ensure the safety and comfort of "People of Determination".

The working hours of the centre are from 07:00 to 20:00 and each fitness test will be completed in five minutes, while fitness and occupational health examinations will be completed in 25 minutes for each customer.

On inaugurating the centre, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, stressed the importance of medical fitness centres. He said that the DHA works on the development of such centres, by providing them with the latest technologies and smart solutions and providing them with specialised medical and technical competencies.

To enhance customer convenience, the centres are located in different geographical areas across the emirate, he added.

Al Qutami commended businessmen Ahmad Al Ayali and Saif Al Muhairi who partnered with the DHA to establish the Yalayis Medical Fitness and Occupational Screening Centre.

Al Qutami also commended the efforts of the Medical Fitness and Occupational Health Department at the authority, led by Maisa Al-Bustani, the Director of the department, for their role in establishing these modern facilities.