UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Launches New Medical Fitness And Occupational Screening Centre

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

DHA launches new medical fitness and occupational screening centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, announced the launch of the Yalayis Medical Fitness and Occupational Screening Centre in Dubai on Wednesday.

The new centre, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will cater to more than 650,000 labourers in the Dubai Investments Park. It is the DHA’s 11th medical fitness centre and reinforces the collaboration and strategic partnerships between the authority and other government entities, private institutions and businessmen.

The centre has the capacity to complete more than 3,500 medical fitness and occupational health tests per day. It will also have two sections for VIPs (men and women) and is disability-friendly, to ensure the safety and comfort of "People of Determination".

The working hours of the centre are from 07:00 to 20:00 and each fitness test will be completed in five minutes, while fitness and occupational health examinations will be completed in 25 minutes for each customer.

On inaugurating the centre, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, stressed the importance of medical fitness centres. He said that the DHA works on the development of such centres, by providing them with the latest technologies and smart solutions and providing them with specialised medical and technical competencies.

To enhance customer convenience, the centres are located in different geographical areas across the emirate, he added.

Al Qutami commended businessmen Ahmad Al Ayali and Saif Al Muhairi who partnered with the DHA to establish the Yalayis Medical Fitness and Occupational Screening Centre.

Al Qutami also commended the efforts of the Medical Fitness and Occupational Health Department at the authority, led by Maisa Al-Bustani, the Director of the department, for their role in establishing these modern facilities.

Related Topics

Technology Dubai Women From Government

Recent Stories

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

1st Int'l virtual conference on Pakistan’s hydro ..

1 hour ago

OIC and Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Enhancing Cooperati ..

1 hour ago

OIC Welcomes the Certification of Eradication of W ..

1 hour ago

LCCI concern over shifting of FBR taxpayer units

1 hour ago

Government should release funds to educational ins ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.