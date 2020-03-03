UrduPoint.com
DHA Medical Labs Receive Accreditation From The College Of American Pathologists

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s, DHA, Department of Medical laboratories and Genetics received an accreditation from the College of American Pathologists, CAP, making the DHA the largest lab network and first government healthy entity outside the United States to achieve this accreditation.

The accreditation covers medical labs in Dubai, Rashid, Latifa and Hatta Hospitals, as well as the Dubai Genetic Centre, Barsha Health Centre and Zabeel Health Centre.

The DHA is also the first in the region to receive two accreditations from the CAP for medical fitness tests and for occupational health screenings covering 32 occupational jobs.

Receiving this accreditation is a testimony to the DHA’s laboratory services and is in line with the authority’s goal of providing the best healthcare services that are on par with international standards.

The accreditation committee of the CAP awarded the DHA with the accreditation after extensive evaluations and inspections, which found that the department fulfilled the requirements and standards of the CAP by 99.

1 percent.

Commenting on this achievement, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, highlighted the importance of this global achievement, which reflects the ability and efficiency of medical laboratories at the authority and their role in ensuring excellence of diagnostic services in the various hospitals and facilities of the authority.

Al Qutami expressed his pride at achieving this accreditation, as it is considered one of the highest levels of international accreditation for medical laboratories and is a strong basis for building high-quality medical laboratory systems.

He mentioned the keenness of the authority to adopt the highest standards of quality across its 37 medical laboratories to consolidate and enhance its competitive position in the field of healthcare in the region.

