DHA Participates In Virtual Parkinson’s Patients Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, in collaboration with Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, Genetic Diseases Association and King's College London held a virtual forum known as Parkinson’s Patients Forum.

The forum aimed to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease as well as encourage active participation between doctors, patients and members of the local community with an aim to empower patients by discussing symptoms and coping mechanisms as well as lifestyle management to better tackle the disease.

Huzaifa Ibrahim, Founder and President of Friends of Parkinson’s UAE and moderator of the virtual forum discussed latest treatment methods and technologies as well as developments in the management of the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative disease of the central nervous system, CNS, and leads to chronic and progressive movement disorder. Parkinson’s could later lead to mental illness, problems in thinking, dementia and depression. It affects middle-aged and elderly persons mostly above the age of 50 years.

It is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s. According to Parkinson’s disease Foundation an estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide are living with the disease.

