DHA provided 389,512 diagnostic imaging services in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s radiology department provides subspecialised radiology services for better diagnosis and enhanced patient care.

Dr. Usama Mohammad Hassan Al Bastaki, Acting Director of Diagnostic Imaging Department at the DHA, said, "Radiologists play an integral role in patient management. At the DHA, we always consider the highest quality of radiology services and therefore we introduced subspecialty services.

"In Rashid Hospital there are three major specialities that require enhanced radiology services, therefore we have specialists in neuroradiology, gastroradiology and chest radiology to ensure high-quality services are provided to in the related specialities of neurosciences, gastrointestinal specialities as well the pulmonology medicine. Additionally, we have radiologists with special training in cardiac MRI and today the department is providing all kinds of needed cardiac MRI examinations to serve the patients of the cardiology department. In Dubai hospital, we provide breast radiology services, to support the breast surgery clinic and oncology services at the hospital.

"

The nuclear medicine department of Dubai Hospital is serving the oncology department as well through PET CT services as well as management of some diseases such as prostate cancer.

He highlighted that during COVID-19, the radiographers and radiologists worked round-the-clock to provide chest radiology services. Radiologists provided 24/7 teleconsultation services to support the care pathway for coronavirus patients.

He added that all DHA Primary healthcare centres also provide radiology services.

He said in 2019, DHA provided 389,512 diagnostic imaging services which was an increase of 12 per cent compared to 2018. Moreover, 89 per cent of the diagnostic services were provided within 20 minutes of the patient’s arrival to the hospital or the health centre.

He added that DHA hospitals adhere to the highest international standards of radiation safety. "Within the radiology services, we have a Medical Physics Department which works in coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, to ensure radiation dosage is in line with international standards."