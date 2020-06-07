UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Provides AED5 Million In Medical Assistance To 400 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

DHA provides AED5 million in medical assistance to 400 patients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s, DHA, Health Fund Office has provided aid valued at AED5 million to 400 patients with limited means, who are suffering from heart, cancer and other diseases, from the beginning of the year until the end of May.

Salim bin Lahej, Head of Health Fund Office at the DHA, said that the authority continued its humanitarian work to aid those in need, despite the current pandemic through its "Mosaada" programme, "Save a Heart" initiative, voluntary clinics at Latifa hospital and other initiatives.

He said that the Health Fund Office, in partnership with the Pharmaceutical Services Department, provided free medicine home delivery services to patients with MS, heart disease, cancer disease and kidney disease to name a few, in order to provide them with medication from the comfort and safety of their home.

Bin Lahej added that during Ramadan, the Health Fund Office, distributed 21,000 free meals to labourers and security, working across DHA facilities in collaboration with Bait Al Khair Society.

He also highlighted fund's important goals and roles in creating and implementing treatment programmes to help those in need in partnership with charities across the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai May Cancer From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

23 minutes ago

Oman announces 866 new COVID-19 cases

53 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases near 7 million

2 hours ago

Estimated 600 million people fall ill every year o ..

2 hours ago

Russia registers over 8,000 new coronavirus cases, ..

2 hours ago

OFID supports sustainable development in eastern, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.