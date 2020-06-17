DHA provides children with developmental delays, their parents with virtual consultations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, revealed that it has utilised smart technology to provide children who have developmental delays and their parents with virtual consultations.

Fatima Ebrahim, who is in charge of the Early Intervention Centre at the DHA said the authority utilised smart technologies to conduct virtual consultations to ensure that children with developmental delays are receiving the medical care needed from the comfort and safety of their home.

She added that the virtual consultations included psychological counselling, behaviour therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and social support services.

She explained that as part of the service, specialised physicians conducted weekly 40-minute virtual consultation sessions with children and their parents to provide treatment session, to follow up their case and provide medical advice and guidance for each child, and to instruct parents on the weekly home treatment programme they should follow.

She revealed that the authority will continue providing this service to make it easy for parents and their children to receive the services they need without having to physically go to the early intervention centre.

She said that the Primary Health Care Sector’s early intervention centre, which is located in Al Mizhar Health Centre’s grounds, provides quality early intervention services for children up to six-years-old who suffer from developmental delays.

The centre is supported by highly qualified specialists in the fields of physiotherapy, psychologically, occupational therapy, speech therapy and social work who provide comprehensive and high-quality services to the children in collaboration with their families.

The centre is also equipped with entertaining therapeutic tools and state-of-the-art technology that help the centre’s specialists implement the latest medical practices adopted internationally.

DHA inaugurated the centre last November to achieve the Dubai Government’s strategy especially when it comes to early detection of diseases and early intervention and integration.

Positive developmental screening cases are referred to the centre from the DHA’s primary healthcare centres’ after being assessed by paediatricians and were found to have developmental delays including communication, mental, sensory and motor disabilities.

She also highlighted the Baraem initiative, which is an automated digital process for developmental screening launched by the DHA to help parents detect developmental delays early so that the needed intervention can be done.

Baraem is a short questionnaire consisting of 20 questions designed by the primary healthcare sector, to assess the development of children from nine months to six years of age in terms of movement, language, problem-solving and social communication at different age levels. Once parents fill out the questionnaire they will immediately be informed if the child's development is on track or needs further evaluation. The tool is available for all parents via the DHA app.