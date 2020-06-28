DHA provides free digital health information for healthcare professionals

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, in partnership with international strategic partners like the American academy of Pediatrics and the New England journal of Medicine, is providing free digital information for healthcare professionals in the UAE.

The information includes the latest global developments related to COVID-19 research, medical practices and protocol to combat the disease.

Dr Wadeia Sharief, Director of the Department of Medical education and Research at the DHA, stressed the importance of this initiative, which comes at a time when healthcare professionals are in need of official and trusted information on COVID-19.

She added that the DHA has partnered with strategic partners including publishers, suppliers and libraries on an international level to provide the free content that can be used for educational purposes and research.

Healthcare professionals can access the information from June to August, 2020 by visiting https://library.dha.gov.ae/pages/5192/covid19r.

She concluded by stating that the DHA’s electronic medical library includes more than 200,000 e-books, 1,600 medical magazines and 19 million medical articles.