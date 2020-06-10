UrduPoint.com
DHA Provides Licenses To 37 Health Facilities And 2,340 Health Professionals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:15 PM

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and 2,340 health professionals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, provided licenses to 37 health facilities and 2,340 health professionals from the beginning of this year until May.

The 37 health facilities licensed include one hospital, 16 pharmacies, nine clinics and nine optical centres.

The 2,340 healthcare professionals licensed included 466 physicians, 210 dentists, 922 nurses and midwifes, 723 assistant medical professionals and 19 complementary and alternative traditional medicine professionals.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, said that receiving these licensing requests during these difficult circumstances, which are affecting the world, reflects the big confidence investors have in the emirate and reaffirms its place as a leading destination for health investment.

Dr Al Mulla said that as of May, the total number of licensed health facilities in Dubai is 3,419 health facilities and 39,488 health professionals.

He said that the authority has put in place, simplified procedures to facilitate licensing requests through the Sheryan system, adding that the system has greatly contributed to improving the customers’ experience.

He concluded by stating that the government of Dubai has supported health investors and provided them with incentives as it considers the private healthcare sector as a strategic partner in providing patients with specialized healthcare services.

