DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare professional licence in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s Health Regulation Sector has received approximately 6,681 new requests for a DHA healthcare professional licence since the beginning of the year to date, said a top health official.

This brings the number of licenced health professionals in Dubai to approximately 39,000, according to Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA.

In terms of health facilities, there are approximately 3,400 licenced facilities and 237 licences were newly issued in Dubai. These include 77 outpatient clinics, one hospital, one day-surgery centre, 71 pharmacies and 13 rehabilitation centres.

The complete process was electronic using the Sheryan system for licencing.

Dr. Marwan said, "We have proactively worked towards enhancing and developing our e-licencing system. All the licencing services - issuance and renewal of professional licences as well as issuance and renewal of health facility licences is completely online. This system has been in place since 2011 and last year, we completely revamped the system using artificial intelligence technology to make the system much more effective and faster. This is in line with the Dubai Paperless Strategy, the vision of Smart Dubai and in line with DHA’s strategy.

"

Al Mulla added, "The e-system includes doctors, dentists, nurses, allied health professionals as well clinics, pharmacies and hospitals."

He went on to say that the system directly benefits around 39,000 licenced healthcare professionals and 3,400 licenced health facilities in Dubai.

Dr. Hisham Al Hammadi, Director of Health Licensing at the DHA said, "We are proud that this system has developed so well and is powered with the latest technology to provide health professionals with efficient and easy e-licencing services. Health professionals can register themselves from anywhere in the world and the process will only take five minutes to determine eligibility."

The system uses automated Professional Qualification Review, PQR, a verification system and the AI-enabled system identifies the speciality of the professional, asks him questions related to his field and completes verification in no time. The process of reactivating a licence has been reduced from two weeks to 24 hours.

Al Hammadi said that registered healthcare professionals can keep their registration active in the system for up to five years and it can be accessed by all leading health care groups and hospitals who can invite any doctor from the registered database to practice in Dubai.