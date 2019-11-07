DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality healthcare services during Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has signed four Memorandums of Understanding, MoUs, with Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, NMC Royal Hospital, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Saudi German Hospital to provide quality integrated healthcare services to visitors and exhibitors during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Cooperation at DHA, signed each of the four MoUs with Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, Ashish Kumar Jaiswal, Vice President, Operations,Dubai Region, at NMC Healthcare L.L.C, Dr. Reem Osman, CEO of Saudi German Hospital Group UAE and Dr. Tarek Fathy, Head of Operation at Mediclinic middle East.

The MoUs aim to support the DHA's efforts to provide a safe and healthy environment for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors and exhibitors as well as providing them with quality medical services and supporting the authority in dealing with any potential emergencies.

Dr. Kazim said that DHA considers the private sector as its strategic partner in developing Dubai’s healthcare sector and so is always keen to expand and strengthen its partnership with leading private hospitals, medical centres and clinics to achieve the authority’s goals of achieving a healthier and happier society.

He explained that preparing to medically secure Expo 2020 Dubai requires concerted efforts from both the public and private health sector and relevant authorities, to reach the highest levels of care, and ensure the availability of integrated medical services for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors and exhibitors.

He added that the authority spares no effort to expand its partnerships with all organisations in order to sustain its services during and after the big event.