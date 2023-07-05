Open Menu

DHA Signs MoU With Axios International For Early Detection Of Diseases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 04:45 PM

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2023) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Axios International, a pioneering access to healthcare company, with an aim to implement a series of awareness and training health programmes and campaigns across various segments of society in Dubai.

The MoU also aims to enhance the efforts made by DHA to maintain health security in the community through the early detection of communicable and non-communicable diseases, the development of appropriate treatment programmes for them to prevent complications, and raise awareness and health education among the population with preventive measures against various diseases.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ramadan Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Anas Nofal, Managing Partner at Axios International.

Dr. Al Blooshi highlighted the importance of this memorandum, which comes within the efforts made by the Authority to develop and implement public health programmes for community members, monitor the health status of the population, and protect community members from diseases and health risks, and contribute to improving the quality of life and access to a healthier and happier society.

He said that the cooperation reflects the Authority's commitment to providing high-quality health care to members of society and also represents cooperation between the public and private sectors, to achieve the goals pursued by the Authority and its continuous efforts to improve general health and wellbeing.

He praised the efforts and cooperation of all parties to implement this health initiative, including medical and nursing cadres, institutions, and companies targeted by these awareness programmes and campaigns.

Dr. Nofal affirmed the company's commitment, according to this memorandum, to contribute to enhancing the public health of community members by committing to health awareness, implementing innovative and sustainable access programmes to provide health care services, and carrying out awareness campaigns targeting various segments of society.

He explained that the cooperation with DHA will focus on the early diagnosis of diseases and the design and implementation of programmes that facilitate adequate access to healthcare services, expressing his happiness with this cooperation with the government sector.

He stressed that the company would continue to provide high-quality health care that contributes to improving the general well-being of the population.

Related Topics

Education Dubai Company All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

39 minutes ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

17 hours ago
First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

17 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

17 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

17 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

17 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

17 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East