DHA To Strengthen Partnership With Canadian Healthcare Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

DHA to strengthen partnership with Canadian healthcare institutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with University Health Network, UHN, to strengthen cooperation and partnership and exchange experiences with the Canadian institution.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA and Dr Kevin Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of UHN signed the MoU.

The MoU aims to exchange experiences, transfer knowledge, promote training and enhance medical education with various Canadian universities, research centres and health institutions in specialised technical and medical fields, specialised research cooperation, telemedicine, artificial intelligence and 3D printing.

As part of the MoU, the two parties will collaborate in specialised training programmes in orthopaedics, urology, general surgery, neurology, and others.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Qutami said that learning from the experiences of international healthcare systems like UHN contributes to the developmental drive the healthcare sector in Dubai is witnessing.

