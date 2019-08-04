UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Tours Expo 2020 Emergency Centre

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

DHA tours Expo 2020 Emergency Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has reaffirmed the authority’s keenness to fulfil its role in providing a safe and healthy environment before, during and after Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Qutami made the statement during his visit to the Expo 2020 Emergency Centre, operated by DHA, on Sunday.

The DHA, an official supporter of Expo 2020 Dubai, announced last October that it will set up medical facilities at Expo 2020 to ensure the health and safety of the event, which is expected to attract around 25 million visits from around the world.

During his visit, Al Qutami said that hosting an event of this magnitude is a testimony of the capabilities of the UAE and represents the strong and positive role this country has internationally.

Al Qutami added that the DHA recognises the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai and is keen to fulfil its role of providing a safe and healthy environment before, during and after the Expo.

To do this, Al Qutami continued, the authority has formed a higher committee comprising of DHA leaders and specialists who are ensuring the preparedness of the emergency centres.

Al Qutami added that the authority has also put in place a strategy that connects all medical networks with one another using smart systems and added that the DHA has started implementing advanced training programmes to strengthen the capabilities of its medical teams and technical support staff to prepare and respond to any emergency promptly.

The DHA Director-General said that Expo 2020 Dubai provides an important opportunity to showcase Dubai's global competitiveness in the health field and to emphasise Dubai's position on the international medical arena.

He concluded by commending the efforts of the committee and DHA employees across the authority’s various sectors and departments who are sparing no effort in ensuring the success and safety of the upcoming international event.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit October Sunday 2020 Event All From Million

Recent Stories

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

31 minutes ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

2 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.