DHA's 9th Edition Of Blood Donation Campaign Collects 4,191 Blood Units

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:45 PM

DHA's 9th edition of blood donation campaign collects 4,191 blood units

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Dubai Blood Donation Centre, which was opened on 23rd November 2020, has concluded the 9th edition of the ‘Dami Le Watani’ (My Blood, For My Country) blood donation campaign.

The campaign, which was created in 2012 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, ended on December 10, 2020.

The campaign targeted individuals, as well as government and private entities, with the aim of engaging the public to take part in the campaign, as well as raise awareness about the importance of donating blood, as part of the community’s national duty.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, stressed that the campaign succeeded in encouraging Emirati nationals and residents to give the "gift of life" by donating blood.

"The campaign has proven its success this year, as despite the ongoing pandemic it succeeded in attracting 4,764 blood donors and collecting 4,191 blood units from eligible donors, who come from 75 different nationalities.

Out of the 4,191 blood units donated, 2,375 were collected at the tent, which has been set up outside the Dubai Blood Donation Centre," said Al Khaja.

She added that the tent was set up as part of the precautionary measures taken during these unprecedented times, to further ensure social distancing and the safety of blood donors.

The tent can smoothly process some 200 donors a day. It has a spacious waiting area and post-donation refreshment area. It is equipped with 12 beds and modern medical equipment. It also has a thermal camera and follows a frequent cleaning policy for beds and surfaces after each donor.

To support the campaign’s goals, the DHA is also raising awareness about the importance and benefits of blood donation via its social media channels.

Dr Mai Raouf, Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, concluded by stressing that the Dubai Blood Donation Centre and its staff are committed to providing quality and safe services by ensuring that the services meet international standards. She also thanked all blood donors, especially voluntary regular donors who spare no effort in giving the gift of life and donating blood to those in dire need.

