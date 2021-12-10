DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) The Nabadat initiative to treat children with congenital heart defects (CHD’s) won the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd International Foundation award for the best volunteer work in the field of health.

The award was presented in appreciation of the voluntary humanitarian efforts carried out by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Establishment as part of the Nabadat programme.

Launched in 2007, the programme provides free medical assistance, surgery and post-surgical care to children whose parents cannot afford to pay for treatment of congenital heart diseases. The programme has taken place across several countries since its inception.

The award was received during a ceremony held last Sunday in Cairo on International Volunteer Day and in cooperation with the Arab Volunteer Union.

Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, member of the board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Work, and Dr. Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery Department at the DHA and Head of the Nabadat Initiative for the Treatment of Congenital Heart Defects, received the award. The award was organized in partnership with the United Nations Volunteers Program – Egypt, the United Nations Population Fund – the Regional Office for Arab Countries and the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait.

The award aims to spread the culture of volunteer work, enhances the concept of social responsibility and encourages organizations, institutions and individuals to increase their contribution to distinguished volunteering projects and to contribute to the sustainable development process in society.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Establishment, said that the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates has paid great emphasis to providing a healthy life for all citizens and residents and has carried out humanitarian initiatives globally.

He said the Nabadat initiative to treat children with congenital heart defects, which is established by the Foundation in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, reflects the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE in providing the necessary treatment for children who suffer from congenital heart defects.

Bumelha added that the Nabadat initiative has helped reduce the number of deaths in children under the age of five worldwide, as congenital heart defects (CHDs) are a leading cause of birth defect-associated infant illness and death.

Awadh Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the DHA, stressed the importance of winning this award, which reflects the appreciation and success achieved by the initiative over the past years.

He said the initiative reflects the role and efforts of the United Arab Emirates in the field of volunteer and charitable work, and its continuous keenness to promote the humanitarian values and principles established by the UAE’s founding fathers due to which the UAE is at the forefront in the world in the humanitarian field.

He explained that the Nabadat initiative has managed, since 2007, to treat more than 5,700 children with congenital heart defects in the UAE and abroad. The initiative has carried out 36 campaigns in the country and 16 campaigns globally.

Al Ketbi said that the Nabadat initiative comprises of a group of highly-qualified and dedicated doctors who specialize in treating children's heart defects and that these doctors have succeeded in translating the ideas and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him) in promoting the concept of charitable and humanitarian work.

He said the doctors have supported the strategic vision of the United Arab Emirates, which has and always will emphasize on the importance of volunteering and humanitarian work.