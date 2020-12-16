DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), represented by the Health Tourism Department, recently participated in a webinar organised by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai (DTCM) for travel agents and tour operators from West Africa.

The virtual event was held to explore the promising opportunities in the African market, which benefits from Dubai’s advanced health tourism programmes. Many African tourists are looking forward to travelling to Dubai to seek treatment or consultation in various specialisations such as orthopaedic, dental aesthetics and ophthalmology.

The webinar was attended by Mohamed Al Mheiri, Director of the Health Tourism Department of DHA, a representative from the DTCM, Dubai Health Experience (DXH) group members, which include the American Hospital, NMC Healthcare, and the Armada Healthcare Group, also took part in the forum.

Al Mheiri affirmed that it indicated the emirate’s determination to resume its efforts to gain a strong leadership in the global health tourism industry. He urged health tourists to come to Dubai, saying it is a safe destination where they can seek health and wellness services.

He said, "We will continue to provide health visitors with the best healthcare solutions that meet their expectations.

These include a free second medical opinion service available on DXH.ae, an online portal dedicated to health tourists who need an expert’s view of their condition. They can be assured that their case gets reviewed and their diagnosis verified. The website can also suggest appropriate and personalised treatment plans, as well as alternative methods provided by medical professionals in Dubai."

He reiterated that the UAE has implemented strong COVID-19-related preventive measures, which are being strictly observed by government and private healthcare institutions, to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors.

The DTCM affirmed that the seminar presented Dubai’s world-class health tourism programmes to its partners from African travel agencies. The virtual event successfully captured its target audience in Africa, a key market for them. The emirate recognises the huge potentials of emerging markets in Africa, as such, it is working diligently to explore newer markets within the continent.

The virtual session also saw the attendees discussing Dubai’s efforts to enforce health and safety measures and provide holistic health tourism packages.