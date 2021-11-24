Dhahi Khalfan chairs meeting of police chief council at state level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai and Chairman of the police chief council, chaired the ninth meeting of the council at the state level for 2021, and discussed several important topics on its agenda.

The meeting, which was held remotely, was attended by police commanders, senior officers and officials at the Ministry of Interior.

Lt. General Khalfan lauded the UAE's achievement in ranking first when come to feeling safe about walking alone at night, and the second in the highest law and order index, deeming it the second safest country in the world after Norway, according to the Gallup Global Law and Order 2021.

He assured that this wouldn't be achieved without the directives and follow-up of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the efficiency of the police security services and procedures, and the efforts made by all security men.

During the meeting, they reviewed the results of indicators of using the E-police application, the percentage of reports that were registered across the country, among other topics on the agenda.