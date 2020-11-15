Dhahi Khalfan inaugurates Dubai Police newly-renovated call centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, in the presence of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has inaugurated the newly-renovated call centre 901 at the Dubai Police General HQ.

Dedicated to non-emergency cases, the Dubai Police 901 call centre is part of the force’s "the Safest City" strategic objective, as it responds to customers’ inquiries and quickly provides them with various services via direct phone channels, smart police applications and interactive chat services.

Lt-Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim toured the new facility, which can be transformed into a command and control centre during emergency situations to receive emergency calls and ease pressure on the 999 emergency hotline. It also includes the latest smart technologies and artificial intelligence services and provides 33 over-the-phone services to community members and the force’s employees.

Lt-Gen. Dhahi Khalfan also reviewed the work environment at the centre, which is run by an elite group of Emirati staff who work tirelessly to meet customers’ needs.

Khalfan confirmed that the new centre will aid Dubai Police in achieving its strategic plan and ensure the highest levels of community happiness, per international best practices.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said the Centre would boost the force’s business agility and enable officers to perform rapid, continuous, and systematic evolutionary adaptation directed at gaining and maintaining competitive advantages.

He added that the Centre would help the force foresee the future of police work and ensures business continuity.

Major General Eng. Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Operations, explained that the new centre was designed to host three main platforms divided into nine specialised stations with 30 employees, indicating that the first platform deals and responds to telephone calls and inquiries related to general information, complaints and suggestions. Meanwhile, the second platform provides status updates and follow-up queries on transactions submitted by community members. The third will host employees with superior writing skills to respond to inquiries submitted via social media channels, emails, letters, chats, Police Eye service, and other services integrated within the new call centre.

Maj-Gen Al Suwaidi also noted that the new call centre is paper-free, as it features smart screens and tablets to save time, resources and the environment.

Maj-Gen Al Suwaidi said the new Centre will soon offer it services through WhatsApp, as it has proven a very popular and user-friendly mean of communication among society members.