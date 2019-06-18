Dhahi Khalfan Tamim chairs meeting of national police leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Head of the Police Commandants Council at the Ministry of Interior, chaired the fifth meeting of the council in 2019, which was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The meeting was attended by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police; Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police; Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu’alla, Commander-in-Chief of the Umm Al Qaiwain Police; Major General Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, Major General Jassim Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence; Brigadier Hamad Ajlan Al Amimi, Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police; Brigadier Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police; Brigadier Khalifa Mohamed Al Khaili, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Abu Dhabi Police; Brigadier Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Executive Office of the Anti-Drugs Council; Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmed, Deputy Director-General of Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior and Secretary-General of the Police Commandants Council, along with several senior officers from the Ministry of Interior.

At the start of the meeting, Lt. General Tamim highlighted the importance of benefitting from the work of National Service recruits after their graduation. The council then discussed a report on the achieved targets related to the "Rising Crime Index" in 2018, as well as a list of major crimes classified by the United Nations, UN, and amendments made to the list, in light of new categories of crime, while comparing global data on national crime rates per 100,000 people.

The council also reviewed the "National Project for Remote Communication System" relating to inmates of punitive institutions and relevant legal procedures adopted by prosecutors and courts around the country, as well as the outcomes of the "National DNA Database Project," which was presented by Major General Al Marzouqi.