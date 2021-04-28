DHA’s Al Barsha Dialysis Centre to operate from mid-May

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the start of the operation of the Al Barsha Dialysis Centre from mid-May.

According to a partnership signed between DHA and Mediclinic middle East, Mediclinic will operate DHA’s Al Barsha Dialysis Centre. The aim of the partnership is to provide patients with the highest quality of specialised patient-centered care.

The contract was signed today at the DHA Headquarters by Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority and David Hadley, CEO, Mediclinic Middle East in presence of a number of high-ranking officials from both sides.

Al Ketbi said that the private health sector is the DHA’s strategic partner.

It plays a vital role in the development of the health sector and in achieving Dubai's goals and aspirations of providing the highest quality of accessible and specialised internationally recognised standards of care.

He added that collaboration and exchange of expertise are key factors in the growth and development of the sector.

The specialised centre was built with a generous donation from the sons of the late Abdul Salam Rafiea. The centre has 60 rooms to serve the needs of patients suffering from kidney failure who require regular dialysis. The centre will also provide preventive services in the field of nephrology.