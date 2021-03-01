DHA’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service benefits more than 88,000 customers in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) "Doctor for Every Citizen" telemedicine service has benefited more than 88,000 customers in 2020.

The DHA launched the "Doctor for Every Citizen initiative" in 2019 to achieve Article 5 of the Fifty-Year Charter, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The free 24/7 service provides the public with reliable and approved medical consultations through direct visual and audio communication between the customer and the doctor.

Dr Alia Mohammad Rafie, consultant Family Physician and Acting Director of Specialised Programme Services Department at DHA’s Primary healthcare sector stressed the importance of the service especially during the current unprecedented times faced globally due to COVID-19.

She said that this service is in line with the efforts made by various concerned authorities in the country to implement precautionary measures, including physical distancing and reducing gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

She added that in 2020, more than 88,000 customers benefited from the free service, out of which 82,000 received virtual medical consultations between January 2020 and January 2021. Furthermore, the service reduced the customer journey from 55 minutes to 11 minutes, which contributed to achieving a high customer satisfaction rate.

Emphasising the importance of the service, she said that the DHA has employed the latest technologies and smart solutions to serve patients and ensure that the data management of information and medical reports is implemented according to the highest levels of accuracy and privacy.

She pointed to the active role that the initiative played during the pandemic, as it provided more than 7,000 telemedicine consultations to positive cases and more than 13,000 consultations for close contacts and suspected cases.

The patient can download the DHA app or call the DHA toll free number 800 342 to book an appointment for a consultation.