DHA’s Four Hospitals Receive Joint Commission International Accreditation As A Unified Healthcare Network

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

DHA’s four hospitals receive Joint Commission International accreditation as a unified healthcare network

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, revealed that four hospitals under its Dubai Healthcare Cooperation Sector have received an accreditation from the Joint Commission International, JCI.

Latifa, Rashid, Hatta and Dubai Hospitals received the accreditation as a unified healthcare network after meeting the international healthcare quality standards for patient care and organisation management, said a DHA statement issued on Sunday.

The DHA received the accreditation after undergoing rigorous evaluations done by experienced international committees and was found to meet their standards and requirements.

Commenting on this achievement, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA, said, "Receiving this accreditation is a reflection of the support that the health sector receives from the Government of Dubai, which believes in the value and importance of providing an international healthcare model that delivers quality healthcare services to the people of Dubai.

"

The authority strives to provide the best healthcare services that meet and exceed customers’ expectations, whether they are residents or visiting from abroad, he added.

Doctor Younis Kazem, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation Sector, said, "The authority works hard to enhance the patients’ journey at DHA healthcare facilities, to ensure their health and satisfaction."

Achieving this accreditation is a testament to the authority’s remarkable development of hospital infrastructure and facilities, the adoption of the latest smart equipment and solutions as well as its integrated healthcare and medical expertise, the statement said.

