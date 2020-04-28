UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHCA, Al Jalila Foundation Launch â€˜COVID-19 Fundâ€™ To Support Private Hospitals, Patients

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

DHCA, Al Jalila Foundation launch â€˜COVID-19 fundâ€™ to support private hospitals, patients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Dubai Healthcare City Authority, DHCA, launched on Tuesday a dedicated COVID-19 Fund in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The fund called on residents to support private hospitals at the frontline of COVID-19 care, and its patients. Since March, several private hospitals have been enlisted to support the UAE governmentâ€™s response to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help alleviate the pressure and to support these hospitals to care for current and future patients, the DHCA COVID-19 Fund will provide timely respite. Charity partner Al Jalila Foundation will receive the funds raised in the UAE and will assess the needs of Dubai Healthcare City-based clinical facilities and/or patients, and donations will be channelled accordingly.

The agreement to launch the fund was inked by Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO of DHCA, and Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, this week.

In Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, as of April three of the free zoneâ€™s five hospitals - Mediclinic City Hospital, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital-Dubai, and Emirates Specialty Hospital, have been added to the COVID-19 care network with close to 400 beds.

These hospitals provide essential infrastructure, equipment, supplies, workforce, and additional resources while being agile to accommodate changing logistics and different patient treatment areas as per case severity.

Commenting on the call for funding, Abdulsalam said, "All around the world people have been demonstrating solidarity and generosity to help those in need in these extraordinary times.

The DHCA COVID-19 Fund adds to relief efforts made at a national level with an aim to sustain and improve healthcare capacity.

He added, "In the UAE, the spirit of collaboration among regulators, providers, healthcare professionals, and the strong partnership between the government and private sector has made it possible to provide unprecedented patient care. With the support of Al Jalila Foundation, we hope to continue the good work."

The Fund also strengthens DHCAâ€™s efforts towards capacity building through another recent initiative, its Volunteering Programme, and extends crucial support to the DHCC Community with 190+ clinical facilities. "Through two types of donations - medical equipment, and patient care, we will help existing COVID-19 facilities as well as directly assist patients affected by the virus who do not have the means to pay for their care," added Abdulsalam.

Al Olama, in turn, said, "The COVID-19 global outbreak has reminded us of the great need for pioneering research and medical breakthroughs to end life-threatening diseases and save lives. For the first time in our lifetimes, the whole world is more connected, working together to manage the greatest public health crisis affecting mankind."

Al Jalila Foundation has been supporting patient care since its inception in 2013, investing over AED 62 million to provide life-saving treatment to UAE-based patients in need.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham March April All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

31 minutes ago

IOM Supports Vanuatu in Responding to Devastating ..

1 second ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

31 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Shuhadaa Package for COVID-19 rel ..

2 seconds ago

US Senator Asks Atty. General Barr to Conduct Anti ..

6 seconds ago

Germany to make masks mandatory in all shops: offi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.