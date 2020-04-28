DHCA, Al Jalila Foundation launch â€˜COVID-19 fundâ€™ to support private hospitals, patients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Dubai Healthcare City Authority, DHCA, launched on Tuesday a dedicated COVID-19 Fund in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The fund called on residents to support private hospitals at the frontline of COVID-19 care, and its patients. Since March, several private hospitals have been enlisted to support the UAE governmentâ€™s response to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help alleviate the pressure and to support these hospitals to care for current and future patients, the DHCA COVID-19 Fund will provide timely respite. Charity partner Al Jalila Foundation will receive the funds raised in the UAE and will assess the needs of Dubai Healthcare City-based clinical facilities and/or patients, and donations will be channelled accordingly.

The agreement to launch the fund was inked by Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO of DHCA, and Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, this week.

In Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, as of April three of the free zoneâ€™s five hospitals - Mediclinic City Hospital, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital-Dubai, and Emirates Specialty Hospital, have been added to the COVID-19 care network with close to 400 beds.

These hospitals provide essential infrastructure, equipment, supplies, workforce, and additional resources while being agile to accommodate changing logistics and different patient treatment areas as per case severity.

Commenting on the call for funding, Abdulsalam said, "All around the world people have been demonstrating solidarity and generosity to help those in need in these extraordinary times.

The DHCA COVID-19 Fund adds to relief efforts made at a national level with an aim to sustain and improve healthcare capacity.

He added, "In the UAE, the spirit of collaboration among regulators, providers, healthcare professionals, and the strong partnership between the government and private sector has made it possible to provide unprecedented patient care. With the support of Al Jalila Foundation, we hope to continue the good work."

The Fund also strengthens DHCAâ€™s efforts towards capacity building through another recent initiative, its Volunteering Programme, and extends crucial support to the DHCC Community with 190+ clinical facilities. "Through two types of donations - medical equipment, and patient care, we will help existing COVID-19 facilities as well as directly assist patients affected by the virus who do not have the means to pay for their care," added Abdulsalam.

Al Olama, in turn, said, "The COVID-19 global outbreak has reminded us of the great need for pioneering research and medical breakthroughs to end life-threatening diseases and save lives. For the first time in our lifetimes, the whole world is more connected, working together to manage the greatest public health crisis affecting mankind."

Al Jalila Foundation has been supporting patient care since its inception in 2013, investing over AED 62 million to provide life-saving treatment to UAE-based patients in need.