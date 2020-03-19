UrduPoint.com
DHCR Introduces Measures For Increased Healthcare Access In Response To COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) In line with national efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory, DHCR, announced the ease of certain requirements related to the work of clinical facilities at Dubai Healthcare City, DHCC, including teleconsultations and home healthcare services.

The newly introduced measures, effective from Friday, 20th March, to Monday, 20th April, 2020, will contribute to the increased access of healthcare and more efficient utilisation of resources within the free zone.

Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer, DHCA, said, "As an integral component of the UAE health ecosystem, the Dubai Healthcare City Authority is committed to providing the highest standard of patient-centric care in line with national efforts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are working closely with the relevant health authorities to update our measures to enhance our preparedness in responding to the requirements of this evolving situation to ensure the safety of public and healthcare professionals."

As part of the new measures, healthcare professionals, including physicians, nurses and allied health professionals, can work in multiple facilities at the DHCC while providing COVID-19-related care without the need to obtain approvals from the DHCR.

Previously, healthcare professionals could work in up to four facilities and DHCR approvals were required, a statement by the Authority explained.

It noted that clinical facilities need to enter into agreements with the required healthcare professionals and follow applicable patient care safety policies and procedures during this interim phase.

"Healthcare facilities and healthcare professionals also need to ensure appropriate medical liability insurance is in place for each of the facilities professionals will be practising at clinics and hospitals at the DHCC can, during this phase, provide teleconsultation services within licensed specialities without any formal approval from the DHCR. Such sessions should be appropriately documented, ensuring a secure and encrypted network is provided to patients at all times," the DHCR statement continued.

The facilities are also authorised to provide home healthcare services within licensed specialities without any formal approval from the DHCR, it added, noting that this service will only be provided to existing patients

