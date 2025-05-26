Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting for the year 1446 AH at the UAE Council for Fatwa will hold its meeting tomorrow evening, Tuesday, 29 Dhul-Qa’dah,1446 AH, corresponding to May 27, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The meeting is held in line with the committee’s national duties and responsibilities.

The meeting will be chaired by scholar Shaykh Abdullah bin Al Shaykh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, with the attendance of Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darei, Vice Chairman of the Council, along with members who are experts in the fields of Islamic jurisprudence, legal studies, and astronomy.

During the meeting, the committee will review scientific data and precise reports from relevant agencies and institutions regarding astronomical calculations for the birth of the crescent, the occurrence of conjunction, and the feasibility of sighting the moon.

This includes analysing the results from various national observatories equipped with the latest advanced technologies and smart instruments after sunset on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the UAE Council for Fatwa has urged specialists, experts, traditional moon-sighters, and members of the public—both citizens and residents—to observe the crescent of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH after sunset on Tuesday, 29 Dhul-Qa’dah, corresponding to May 27, 2025.