DIA Assigns 471 Mosques And Musallas For Eid Al-Fitr Prayers

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fitr Prayers

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The Department of Islamic Affairs (DIA) in Sharjah has allocated 471 mosques and musallas in the Emirate of Sharjah for Eid Al Fitr prayers, 340 in the city of Sharjah and Al Hamriyah, 57 in the Central Region, and 74 in the Eastern Region.

The department also assigned a number of mosques and musallas to non-Arabic speakers including urdu, Malay, Tamil, and English.

The department stressed the need for worshipers to adhere to the precautionary measures, bring their private carpets, wear masks, and apply physical spacing while praying and confirmed that closure of women's prayer areas and other service facilities in the emirate's mosques is to be continued.

Eid prayers are performed at (05:51 am) in the city of Sharjah and Al Hamriyah area. Slight timing differences are to be observed in other areas of the emirate.

