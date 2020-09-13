Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition of 'Prevention & Coexistence' campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The 10th edition of the "Prevention & Coexistence" campaign started on Sunday, with an aim to raise individuals’ awareness about diabetes, its causes, and how to prevent and live with it.

The campaign is organised by the Friends of Diabetes Association, one of the health-promoting organisations under the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, and it will also motivate students to engage in physical activity to prevent diabetes.

Running until 15th September, the campaign includes a host of online awareness programmes and activities, as part of the Association’s efforts to reach out to 200,000 beneficiaries.

The Association will be also publishing diabetes-related educational videos through its social media platforms, under the hashtag prevention and coexistence, about how to live with diabetes, while other activities include the virtual walk and virtual healthy dish. Also, several events will be organised in health clubs to highlight the importance of walking for diabetes patients, as well as various sports activities, entertainment shows, and diabetes awareness contests.

This year’s campaign is focusing on school students and the importance of being engaged in daily walking for at least 20 minutes. In addition, 10 students from 10 schools will be selected to prepare healthy meals to encourage them to adopt a healthy diet.

A success story for a child with diabetes and obesity will also be showcased in a number of Sharjah schools, besides motivating students to participate in creating an electronic game to promote health awareness of diabetes.

Khawla Al-Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Association, said, "The current circumstances have been taken into account upon developing the campaign events. That’s why, the majority of the activities are held virtually in order to reach out to the largest segment of society, with a special focus on school students to motivate them to follow a healthy lifestyle."