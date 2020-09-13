UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diabetes Friends Association Launches 10th Edition Of 'Prevention & Coexistence' Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Diabetes Friends Association launches 10th edition of 'Prevention & Coexistence' campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The 10th edition of the "Prevention & Coexistence" campaign started on Sunday, with an aim to raise individuals’ awareness about diabetes, its causes, and how to prevent and live with it.

The campaign is organised by the Friends of Diabetes Association, one of the health-promoting organisations under the Health Promotion Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, and it will also motivate students to engage in physical activity to prevent diabetes.

Running until 15th September, the campaign includes a host of online awareness programmes and activities, as part of the Association’s efforts to reach out to 200,000 beneficiaries.

The Association will be also publishing diabetes-related educational videos through its social media platforms, under the hashtag prevention and coexistence, about how to live with diabetes, while other activities include the virtual walk and virtual healthy dish. Also, several events will be organised in health clubs to highlight the importance of walking for diabetes patients, as well as various sports activities, entertainment shows, and diabetes awareness contests.

This year’s campaign is focusing on school students and the importance of being engaged in daily walking for at least 20 minutes. In addition, 10 students from 10 schools will be selected to prepare healthy meals to encourage them to adopt a healthy diet.

A success story for a child with diabetes and obesity will also be showcased in a number of Sharjah schools, besides motivating students to participate in creating an electronic game to promote health awareness of diabetes.

Khawla Al-Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Association, said, "The current circumstances have been taken into account upon developing the campaign events. That’s why, the majority of the activities are held virtually in order to reach out to the largest segment of society, with a special focus on school students to motivate them to follow a healthy lifestyle."

Related Topics

Sports Social Media Sharjah September Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

1 hour ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

2 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

3 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

3 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.