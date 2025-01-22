Open Menu

DIAC, Opus 2 Partner To Enhance Dispute Resolution Experience

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and Opus 2, a legal software and hearing services provider, today announced a strategic technology partnership.

The collaboration will deliver an innovative arbitration solution and cutting-edge hearing technology to better serve the users of DIAC’s dispute prevention and resolution services.

DIAC and Opus 2 will work to optimise and automate the centre’s processes and improve access to justice by providing efficient, collaborative solutions to parties, legal practitioners and neutrals.

As part of the partnership, DIAC and Opus 2 will launch a state-of-the-art digital platform to overhaul and consolidate the centre’s current internal systems and processes. The arbitration solution will better connect all participants, including parties, legal practitioners, neutrals, and the DIAC Secretariat.

Leveraging Opus 2’s technology infrastructure, the platform will elevate the user experience while ensuring scalability and cybersecurity.

The DIAC arbitration platform will centralise in e-filing, case registration, and document submission.

The partnership will offer DIAC users access to Opus 2’s advanced suite of integrated hearing technologies and services. Parties and legal practitioners will be connected with Opus 2 to book virtual hearings, shared electronic bundles, real-time transcription, and electronic presentation of evidence (EPE), ensuring streamlined and coherent proceedings under the DIAC rules.

“Our goal is to be a global leader in alternative dispute resolution. To do that, we must embrace innovation, deliver an unparalleled experience, and provide class-leading alternative dispute resolution services to participants around the world,” said Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of DIAC.

Oliver McClintock, Chief Commercial Officer at Opus 2, said, “This partnership is perfectly timed and enables us to support the advancement of dispute resolution in the UAE.”

