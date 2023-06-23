DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) The Dubai Police and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) have signed a collaboration agreement to back the social initiative, "Bayti", with AED 20 million.

The ‘Bayti’ initiative was recently launched by Dubai Police General Command, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Community Development Authority, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Foundation, to support citizens with limited income in home construction and furnishing.

This memorandum's signing aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership and strategic objectives, reinforcing the cooperative ties between Dubai Police and DIB concerning charitable and humanitarian work.

The agreement was signed by Major General Ahmad Rafie, Assistant Commandant for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, and Obaid Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at DIB, in the presence of Brigadier Ali Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police.

Major General Ahmad Rafie reaffirmed that this agreement strengthens the cooperation with all strategic partners to implement initiatives and projects that serve the citizens and enhance their quality of life.

For his part Al Shamsi praised the partnership between DIB and Dubai Police in executing social projects that support citizens and improve their quality of life, such as the "Bayti" initiative. He emphasised DIB's steadfast commitment to fulfilling its societal and humanitarian responsibilities in the UAE, reflecting the leadership's vision of the importance of collaboration and integration between different entities.

The agreement aims to establish and strengthen collaboration between Dubai Police and DIB by developing and innovating work methods and practices to maximise the impact of their activities on the community.