Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital receives JCI accreditation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) revealed that Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital has been awarded the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation after successfully fulfilling all the accreditation requirements and standards.

With this accreditation, the total number of internationally accredited EHS hospitals has risen to 16 of 17 hospitals, with a completion rate of 94 percent, enhancing the UAE's global leadership in the number of health facilities that have obtained international accreditation.

This achievement is yet another testament to the efficiency and resilience of the EHS in implementing an integrated work system and balanced management of challenges including the COVID-19 crisis through proactive planning, to ensure the quality of health services, the integration of comprehensive medical care and organisational and administrative structures, which supports care protocols in the various areas of diagnosis and treatment.

This also reflects the EHS's success in the application of clinical quality requirements, hospital governance, and innovation in health information systems management, based on its advanced infrastructure and technology alongside the latest medical technologies.

A rigorous virtual assessment process was conducted by the JCI jury members, using cutting-edge audio-visual devices, to assess the hospital’s commitment to international best practices in terms of clinical service quality, patient safety, and competence of the personnel.

On the occasion, Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, congratulated Dibba Hospital staff members for their sincere efforts during the pre-accreditation stage to fulfil the accreditation standards in a comprehensive and time-bound plan.

Al Serkal affirmed that this achievement was made possible because of the efforts of the hospital team in cooperation with the Central Quality Department.

it will constitute a catalyst to continue with full dedication to achieve a quantum leap in healthcare services, quality, and sustainability.

This is part of the institutional development process adopted by Emirates Health Services, in line with government directions and the aspirations of the UAE Centennial.

It is also in line with the leadership's vision to restructure the healthcare system and make it the best, maintain community health services and provide top-notch healthcare services.

Dr. Kulthum Al Balushi, Director of Hospitals Department, EHS, said, "Accreditation has been achieved thanks to the EHS's plans to provide comprehensive and innovative healthcare, improve the level and quality of medical services provided to patients, apply the precautionary measures, employ the latest telemedicine technologies to protect patient safety, and provide the hospital with the latest equipment and digital systems to fulfil the needs of patients and customers.

She underlined that such accreditations would contribute to consolidating a system governed by the quality of performance, in addition to making a paradigm shift in the provision of world-class healthcare services.

The JCI standards include 14 main standards branched out to sub-criteria covering all health services. These includes patient safety, access to hospitals and accident departments, standards for patient assessment and diagnosis, treatment plan development and drug management, standards for patient rights and education, standards of senior management and responsibilities, infection control, quality and continuous improvement, human resources standards, employee evaluation, the safety of health facilities and medical devices, and standards for medical records management and health information.