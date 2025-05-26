Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival Continues Its Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 08:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) SHARJAH, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the eighth edition of the Duo Theatre Festival continued on Sunday evening at the Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre.
Ahmed Bourhima, Director of the Theatre Department at the Department of Culture and Director of the Festival, attended the event.
The Moroccan theatrical performance "Life and Dream", presented to the audience on the third night of the festival, revolved around the relationship between storytelling and reviving memory and reclaiming a lost past. The play, presented by the Al Shamat Theatre Company, was written and directed by Bouselham Al Daif and stars Hind Baloula and Soufiane Naim.
As part of the festival's third day programme, the second and final sessions of the 20th Sharjah Arab Theatre Forum were held at 5:00 PM.
The session was held under the theme "Theatre and Life." The sessions were moderated by Emirati director and actor Dr. Khalid Al-Bannai.
As part of the training programme, the festival hosted a workshop on its second day, "Using Puppets in school Theatre," at the Dibba Al-Hisn Society for Culture, Arts, and Theatre. The workshop, attended by 30 trainees, was supervised by Lebanese artist Dr. Karim Dakroub. Dakroub began by presenting a puppetry demonstration, then moved on to engaging attendees in practical exercises to create a "stick puppet" using various materials. The trainees then participated in crafting a puppet and imagining a story within its framework, embodying its aesthetics and meanings.
At the conclusion of the workshop, Alia Al-Zaabi, the festival coordinator, presented the supervisor with a certificate of thanks and appreciation.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians ..
Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Fi ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Paraguay at Wahat Al Karama
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss s ..
Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival continues its activities
SAF announces 3 open calls in publishing, cinema, comics
Zayed Housing Programme approves 14,000 housing decisions over three years, cons ..
Forbes Middle East launches Building the Future Summit
Ministry of Finance receives Sharjah Public Finance Award for Excellence in Cash ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Government Communication Award motivates creatives2 minutes ago
-
Cultural Foundation presents Emirati Artist Maitha Abdalla in solo exhibition2 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti from Ghana with Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award ..3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends luncheon hosted by Theyazin bin Haitham3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of agreement to develop, operate Phase One of Al Rawdah Specia ..3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs3 minutes ago
-
Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism ..3 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Paraguay at Wahat Al Karama3 minutes ago
-
Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract4 minutes ago
-
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq receives Hamdan bin Mohammed in Muscat4 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador to Belgium meets with Minister-President of Wallonia to discuss strengthening bilater ..5 minutes ago