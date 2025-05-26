Open Menu

Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival Continues Its Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 08:01 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) SHARJAH, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the eighth edition of the Duo Theatre Festival continued on Sunday evening at the Dibba Al Hisn Cultural Centre.

Ahmed Bourhima, Director of the Theatre Department at the Department of Culture and Director of the Festival, attended the event.

The Moroccan theatrical performance "Life and Dream", presented to the audience on the third night of the festival, revolved around the relationship between storytelling and reviving memory and reclaiming a lost past. The play, presented by the Al Shamat Theatre Company, was written and directed by Bouselham Al Daif and stars Hind Baloula and Soufiane Naim.

As part of the festival's third day programme, the second and final sessions of the 20th Sharjah Arab Theatre Forum were held at 5:00 PM.

The session was held under the theme "Theatre and Life." The sessions were moderated by Emirati director and actor Dr. Khalid Al-Bannai.

As part of the training programme, the festival hosted a workshop on its second day, "Using Puppets in school Theatre," at the Dibba Al-Hisn Society for Culture, Arts, and Theatre. The workshop, attended by 30 trainees, was supervised by Lebanese artist Dr. Karim Dakroub. Dakroub began by presenting a puppetry demonstration, then moved on to engaging attendees in practical exercises to create a "stick puppet" using various materials. The trainees then participated in crafting a puppet and imagining a story within its framework, embodying its aesthetics and meanings.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Alia Al-Zaabi, the festival coordinator, presented the supervisor with a certificate of thanks and appreciation.

