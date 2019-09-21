DICC highlight achievements at UK’s Government Communication Service meeting

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Dubai International Communication Committee, DICC, today showcased Dubai’s futuristic projects and major recent economic achievements at a meeting with senior leaders of UK’s Government Communication Service.

Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, attended the event held in London.

At the meeting, DICC members highlighted how Dubai is transforming itself through innovation and is emerging as a leading player in various sectors through visionary initiatives. They spoke about Dubai’s major projects and achievements in sectors ranging from tourism and trade to infrastructure and technology.

During the meeting, DICC members also exchanged perspectives on global strategic communication best practices with the UK officials.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ‘Strategic Communication Leadership Programme’ organised for DICC members by the Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, in partnership with the UK’s Government Communication Service. The engagement formed part of a MoU signed between the two organisations to establish channels for cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs, GDMO, said, "The event was aligned with GDMO’s efforts to create platforms for DICC members to share ideas, perspectives and expertise with leading global communication professionals. We are keenly interested in exploring new areas of collaboration and knowledge sharing with the UK’s communication leaders. The meeting was also an opportunity to introduce some of the compelling stories emerging from Dubai’s development experience and provide a glimpse of how the city’s future is being shaped.

"

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing spoke to the audience about the latest developments in Dubai’s trade and tourism sectors while Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, talked about Dubai’s future aspirations and its latest technology initiatives. Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Director General’s Office and Head of Future Shaping Committee of the Roads and Transport Authority, spoke about Dubai’s major infrastructure developments.

Kazim briefed the audience about Dubai’s ambitious tourism goals and the key part played by the tourism sector in Dubai’s massive economic diversification. He also spoke about how Dubai’s historical role as a trading hub has evolved over the years and its emergence as a major venue for global events, chief among which is the upcoming Expo 2020 event.

Belhoul spoke about the Dubai Future Foundation and the integral role it is playing in realising Dubai’s vision to be one of the leading cities shaping the world’s future. He also talked about the various future-related projects Dubai is implementing in collaboration with UK based organisations.

Al Marri shed light on some of major infrastructure initiatives undertaken by Dubai in both conventional and futuristic transportation and the unique features that set it apart from similar developments elsewhere in the world. She also spoke about the major projects being implemented to create a comprehensive infrastructure for Dubai Expo 2020.

The London programme was the second strategic communications programme organised by GDMO in partnership with global partners for DICC members.