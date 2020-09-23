DICM to launch its first E-Ramadan Content Market in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) The Dubai International Content Market, DICM, announced today the launch of "E-Ramadan Content Market" at the beginning of 2021, dedicated to buyers and producers of all media content for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The two-day content market will be launched on 12th January, 2021. The organiser of this unique virtual event INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions confirmed that holding such an event is timely for the region to have most of Ramadan’s content acquisitions ahead of time, especially since the event is held three months before the Holy Month.

This online event will feature exclusive screenings, pre-event content browsing, virtual networking with selected clients and pre-scheduled e-meetings. The objective is to provide broadcasters and other content platforms with an engaging online experience that will optimise their business interactions for Ramadan programmes.

Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, said, "Dubai is the regional media hub that plays a phenomenal role in the growth of the media entertainment and content market in the MENA region, bringing it on par with the highest international standards.

Given DICM's successful experience in the content industry, combined with our in-depth knowledge of our culture and regional business practices, we are proud to be the first in introducing this initiative to the region’s media market. As INDEX, we are always looking at innovations and ways to serve our clients and the industry. The E-Ramadan Content Market will play an important role in the future and will facilitate business for buyers, producers, and service providers. It will also allow young talent and content producers to play a role in this important media season."

The event will facilitate the selection and the purchase of new content for the upcoming Ramadan season and is expecting 150+ participants from 17 countries, according to organisers.