DIDI starts digital boot camp for UAE’s biggest student design contest

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, DIDI, has adopted a digital boot camp-style format for Project Design Space, the biggest student design competition in the UAE that challenges students to solve real-world problems by merging visual literacy, digital fluency and strategic proficiency.

The switch was praised by Nike, LEGO middle East, Emirates Nature-WWF, RAKBANK and Dubai Festival City Mall, which have set diverse design challenges ranging from interior design to digital transformation for competitors from grades 5 to 12.

Mohammad Abdulla, President of DIDI, said, "Project Design Space plays a vital role in demonstrating to students and parents that design matters more than ever before, and switching to a digital boot camp reflects our commitment to helping students unleash their creative innovation."

Urszula Bieganska, Head of Marketing at LEGO Middle East and Africa, said, "DIDI’s digital boot camp will ensure every student who invested time after school on Project Design Space receives the recognition he/she deserves, and we are thrilled with this commendable decision.

"

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General, Emirates Nature-WWF, said, "In light of the COVID-19 outbreak we are all learning to adapt and deal with situations that were previously unheard of. I am proud of our strategic collaboration with DIDI and applaud their commitment to keep the momentum going and the decision to host the biggest student design competition in the UAE, as a digital boot camp embodies the innovative spirit of the competition."

Project Design Space’s revised format will see students send a video submission of their prototype to faculty members, who will review each submission digitally. The top 10 teams will receive detailed feedback from the DIDI faculty via video.

A virtual open-house session will be held in April and May on a virtual collaboration platform with the DIDI faculty for students to tweak their designs ahead of the final.

Schools from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al Qaiwain, Ras al Khaimah and Fujairah and are participating in the fourth annual Project Design Space, which has seen entries rise by 26 percent year-on-year.