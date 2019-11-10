UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIEDC, AAOIFI Ink Agreement To Collaborate On Islamic Finance Standards

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

DIEDC, AAOIFI ink agreement to collaborate on Islamic finance standards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, DIEDC, and the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions, AAOIFI, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to explore the latest developments, risks and challenges in Islamic finance.

The signing ceremony was the highlight of the AAOIFI-World Bank 14th Annual Conference.

Organised by the AAOIFI in cooperation with the World Bank, the two-day event ran from 3rd to 4th November, 2019 in Bahrain under the theme, "Revolutionary Changes in Global Islamic Finance Ecosystem: Need for Governance, Standardisation and Regulatory Support".

Under the agreement, the two parties aim to conduct joint capacity-building programmes related to the AAOIFI standards in various jurisdictions, especially in markets new to Islamic banking and finance. The DIEDC and the AAOIFI also seek to assist in the exchange of information, host events focused on areas of mutual interest, and promote activities to their members and wider networks.

In his speech at the conference, Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the DIEDC, expressed his pleasure at cooperating with the AAOIFI. "The partnership between the two entities will significantly serve the Islamic finance sector, thanks to their shared objectives of promoting sustainable growth and paving the way for the next phase of development and prosperity. The DIEDC is keen to continue expanding its strategic partner base through such agreements, with the aim of further developing the Islamic economy and achieving its overall objectives," he said.

Secretary-General of the AAOIFI, Omar Mustafa Ansar, stated that the AAOIFI is pleased to sign the MoU with the DIEDC and hoped that together they would be able to enhance awareness on the standards issued by the AAOIFI for the development of the Islamic finance industry globally.

Related Topics

World Bank Exchange Dubai Bank Bahrain November 2019 Market Event From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Air Arabia posts record third quarter net profit o ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 5th edition of Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Extending maternity leave in private sector will c ..

1 hour ago

Details of World Tolerance Summit Dubai announced

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.