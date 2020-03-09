DIEDC, UNDP launch new partnership in support of SDGs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, DIEDC, and the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to enhance their collaboration and align the DIEDC’s stakeholders with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The agreement provides a framework to leverage the natural synergy between the two organisations with a focus on generating knowledge and research related to the Islamic economy and the SDGs, as well as on using the UNDP’s SDG expertise in the DIEDC's initiatives across the Islamic economy sectors and helping the DIEDC’s stakeholders align their activities with the SDGs. The agreement builds on the UN Secretary-General’s call to action on financing, including through the promotion of new partnerships to unlock Islamic finance for the SDGs.

Commenting on the MoU, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of DIEDC, said, "Under the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and General Supervisor of the Dubai: Capital of Islamic Economy initiative, we are committed to fulfilling the objectives of Dubai’s Islamic economy strategy and creating an enabling environment for sustainable development and responsible investment.

He added, "By boosting our ability to engage with stakeholders around the globe, this MoU empowers us to widen our horizons and maximise the potential of the Islamic economy."

"The UNDP is proud to launch this new partnership with the DIEDC, which will bridge the gap between development and finance partners to help accelerate progress towards the SDGs. Leveraging Islamic finance instruments will be vital to protect the planet while ensuring shared economic prosperity, and we look forward to working together to translate the instruments into SDG-aligned investments and impact," said Marcos Neto, Director of UNDP’s new SDG Finance Sector Hub.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of DIEDC, said, " We are confident that our partnership with the UNDP will facilitate the integration of sustainable practices into the activities of our stakeholders and bolster the global reach and impact of the Islamic economy. This agreement reaffirms our shared commitment towards building a sustainable future and I look forward to future collaborations in unlocking opportunities to enhance global sustainability."