Open Menu

DIEZ Announces Exceptional Sustainability Achievements In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 05:15 PM

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), through its economic zones, achieved exceptional sustainability results in 2022, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions through responsible practices that meet the ISO 50001 international standards for optimal and sustainable use of energy and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards.

This comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership to promote sustainable development, invest in renewable energy infrastructure, and raise energy efficiency under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.
DIEZ’s commitment to sustainability resulted in a series of achievements, including a 24 percent reduction in carbon emissions and a 46 percent improvement in the performance of the smart waste management system compared to 2021.

These results are attributed to the implementation of responsible environmental initiatives and practices, as well as leveraging the latest sustainable and smart technologies.

This contributed significantly to reducing electrical energy consumption and supported the effective management of cooling, irrigation, and waste recycling systems.
The innovative initiatives launched by DIEZ in 2022 included the implementation of integrated building management systems to monitor and control various building systems and integrate them into single databases based on artificial intelligence solutions.

DIEZ also adopted an effective demand flow control system for cooling services and utilised the green gas cooling system (407 R/410) to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact.

Additionally, it replaced traditional lighting in offices and buildings and halogen lamps used in street lighting with energy-saving LED lamps, adopting smart waste management to help reduce transportation, operating costs, and carbon footprint, in addition to increasing the number of waste recycling centres to 50.

DIEZ also used greywater to reduce the temperature of cooling towers and a smart irrigation system to reduce water consumption by 60 percent compared to traditional methods.
Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Officer Engineering & Smart City at Dubai Integrated Economic Zone (DIEZ), said: “DIEZ has achieved remarkable progress and has demonstrated a strong commitment to meeting sustainability standards, in line with the directives of our wise leadership to build a sustainable future. This reflects our dedication to promoting a culture of corporate sustainability. These record results further align with our ongoing efforts to contribute to Dubai's economic growth by elevating the emirate’s competitiveness and enhancing its economic ecosystem and position to continue attracting foreign direct investment, businesses, and investors.”
“This year, we will continue to pursue the objectives as part of the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, as announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We will continue to maintain an enabling business environment, protect natural resources, and strive to achieve the highest levels of operational efficiency to shape a better and more prosperous future,” he added.
These exceptional results align with DIEZ's commitment to realising the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, which seeks to reduce emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2050, thus contributing to positioning the UAE as an ideal destination to live, work, and thrive in vibrant and prosperous communities.

Related Topics

Business Water UAE Dubai Progress Gas

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

16 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

31 minutes ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

1 hour ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East